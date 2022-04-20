Surviving Corona: Hyundai Motor India rolls out 200 cars

New Delhi: Automobile giant Hyundai Motor India on Saturday said that it has rolled out 200 cars on May 8 -- the first day of production restart.

Accordingly, the company commenced production at its plant in Sriperumbudur, Chennai.

"The company commenced production operations on May 8, 2020, ensuring 100 per cent social distancing compliance in accordance with standard operating procedure," the company said in a statement on Saturday.

The company said that it is adhering to all the guidelines set by the state and the central governments and also practicing "360-degree safety care" at all times within the factory premises.

"In line with the government''s objectives of reviving the economy and Hyundai''s global vision of progress for humanity, the commencement of manufacturing operations is aimed at boosting economic activities and striving to bring back normalcy," the statement.

At present, the company has a fully integrated state-of-the-art manufacturing plant near Chennai which boasts of advanced production, quality and testing capabilities.

Currently, the automobile major offers 11 car models across segments in India.

--IANS