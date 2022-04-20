Survival in film industry tough, says Jacqueline

Mumbai: Conviction and perseverance are two vital elements that can help a person "survive" in the film industry, especially if he or she is an "outsider". Without any "sugar coating", Sri Lankan actress Jacqueline Fernandez who stepped into Bollywood with her "debut in the 2009 Bollywood fantasy movie "Aladin", admits the journey "is difficult". "My intention (to come into films) was 'This is a fun and interesting adventure for me'. It was like, 'I will give it a shot'...Later on, I started realising that since this is my career choice, and if I don't put all my focus, what will I achieve?" The actress, whose latest release is "Roy", says "if you want to survive in this industry, you have to focus on your work". "You cannot disconnect yourself. It is difficult and unless you are completely prepared to go with this line...that's the only time you will succeed," she added. IANS