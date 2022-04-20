Survey on Modi App: 93% support demonetisation

More than 93 percent of the five lakh people who participated in a survey on Narendra Modi App have supported demonetisation, the PMO said today a day after the Prime Minister sought public feedback on the issue.





"I thank people for the historic participation in the survey. It's satisfying to read the insightful views & comments," the Prime Minister tweeted along with the results of the survey conducted on Narendra Modi App.

"Unprecedented response to App Survey, record number of citizens share their view," said the title of a write-up on narendramodi.in whose link was shared by the Prime Minister on his twitter account.

The survey result was read out by IT and Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at Cabinet meeting this evening, prompting the Prime Minister to say that it "reflects the mood" of the people.

In just over 24 hours of the survey, more than 5 lakh people have participated and expressed their opinion, it said, adding "This is a staggering number by any stretch. No opinion survey conducted in India, on such policy or political issues, even comes close to sampling so many responses." More than 93 per cent people support the move to demonetize the old 500 and 1000 rupee notes, it said. Of the over 5 lakh responses so far, only 2 per cent have rated the move as 'very poor' or 'one star', the survey result said.

More than 90 per cent of the respondents feel the government's move to tackle black money is above four-star rating, the survey result says. 73 per cent of them give it five-star rating of 'brilliant'.

On the overall fight against corruption, more than 92 per cent of respondents either rate the government as 'very good' or 'good' while 57 per cent of them rate the fight as 'very good'.

"As high as 86 per cent people believe that some so- called anti-corruption activists are now actually batting in support of black money, corruption and even terrorist financing!", the write-up said.