Surrendering to Shoojit's vision one of my biggest achievements: Varun

Actor Varun Dhawan said that giving in to the vision of director Shoojit Sircar is one of his "biggest achievements" till date.

The 30-year-old actor, who is collaborating with the filmmaker for the first time in the upcoming film "October", said he has grown as an individual after working with the "talented" helmer.

"I would do nothing different. Surrendering to @ShoojitSircar vision and being directed by him has been one of my biggest achievements.

"We can only grow when we work with people more talented then us and this experience for me has been just that. #October," Varun tweeted.

This is the director's first full-fledged attempt at a love story.

"October" is a slice-of-life film written by Shoojit's frequent collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi.

Debutante Banita Sandhu has been cast opposite Varun in the film.

The movie is scheduled to be released on April 13. —PTI



