Surprising All, Maverick Subramanian Swamy Joining Trinamool Congress

New Delhi (The Hawk): Unpredictable +ve maverick man-for-all-seasons pally with all (and sundry), Subramanian Swamy is all set to join Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress Party with all strength in his command to consolidate her in all senses like ex Union Minister Yashwant Sinha upsetting all popular calculations about him has joined the TMC and has duly accepted Mamata Banerjee as his leader as Swamy is all set to follow suit like him. According to dependable sources, more such "unthinkable", "unpredictable" political personalities will join the TMC to counter BJP and other anti-national entities because according to them, the country today is up for sale and it has to be prevented at all cost and that is possible only via the dynamism of Didi Mamata albeit, whether she is in West Bengal or in national level as national statured position holder. In either case, they are all willing to be second or even lower fiddle to "The Didi", aim at reinstating the country's "original stature, status personified with the countrymen since the beginning of 1900s".



Sharad Yadav, Laloo Yadav, whole lot of others will soon join the TMC as days go by...Yes, amid all of them, inimitable, irrepressible, determined, volte face specialist just when aptly needed, virtuoso in Belling the right cat + call the spade

a spade without mincing words at the cost of inviting enemies, Subramanian Swamy has already sharpened his all paraphernelia to ensure voters in the state cast their votes in favor of TMC candidates without any rumbling or questions or curiosity.

Interestingly, Swamy etc with the tacit consent of Didi have already devised all talking points to disparage BJP, unpopularise BJP amid masses so that they turn away from the BJP to the TMC with lock, stock, barrel.

They want TMC to be back in power for 3rd time and keep the West Bengal's "original ethos" intact with no stigma of any kind...Indeed battle lines between them and the BJP are drawn in the true spirit of world famed Battle of Plassey in what will be do or die.

Amid all this, this be mentioned that Mamata Banerjee is flagrantly guided by Sonia Gandhi whatever that tantamounts to...Guess!