Surprised to get lead role in �Bollywood Diaries�: Raima Sen

Mumbai: Actor Raima Sen says she was surprised when director K D Satyam chose her for the role of a sex-worker in upcoming film �Bollywood Diaries�. �I was in Mumbai when Satyam was scouting for faces for the character and did not attend the audition then,� says Raima, whose character of �Imli� is a bubbly, vivacious girl not losing hope despite hardships in life. �And so when one fine morning I got his offer for the role, I was pleasantly surprised. I asked him didn�t you come across any other female actor in Kolkata? You didn�t even know me earlier,� Raima said. �Bollywood Diaries� is about the struggle of three unrelated persons. It releases on February 26. On the character of her co-actor Salim Diwan in the film, Raima said there are aspirants who consider themselves as gifted but seldom get a break. �This is very very true. I had myself seen such people in Mumbai,� Raima said and asserted that she seldom gets an edge over others for being from a well-known family of film personalities and is still working to prove her mettle in each and every work. Ashish Vidyarthi, who is also part of the cast, said, �The film is about the extent people are ready to go to realise their dreams.�