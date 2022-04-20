Suriname flasher fracas escalates into diplomatic spat

According to Guyana`s foreign ministry, its ambassador to Suriname, Keith George, was assaulted while trying to stop Suriname police from arresting his chauffeur inside his embassy. The incident began on Wednesday when the ambassador`s driver called local authorities to complain after a man refused to move his parked car from the embassy entrance and then allegedly exposed himself. But when Suriname officers responded, they attempted to arrest the ambassador`s driver -- because he had allegedly assaulted the flasher. "The ambassador stood his ground by standing in front of the officers who, in clear violation of the Vienna Conventions sought to effect the arrest and in the process, again in clear violation of the Vienna Conventions, grabbed on the ambassador`s clothing ripping his shirt," a foreign ministry statement read. Guyana said it has expressed deep concern over "this unprecedented act" and hoped there would be "no recurrence of these gross violations of international law." Suriname`s foreign minister and other diplomats have since met with the Guyanese envoy. Guyana is South America`s only English-speaking country. Suriname is a former Dutch colony. Both nations, on the Caribbean coast north of Brazil, have yet to settle their land-border dispute that dates back to the European colonization of both countries.-AFP