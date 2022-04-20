Surge In Fresh nCoV Cases, U'khand Records 186 New Infections









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On March 26, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 99,258 on Friday as 186 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 94,916 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 1,162. The state's toll rose to 1,708 as one more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,472. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 161. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State further plummeted to 95.63 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 65 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, Tehri Garhwal and Nainital followed with 58, 18 and 14 respectively. That apart, 7 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 6 Uttarkashi, 5 each in Almora and Pauri Garhwal, 4 Chamoli, 3 Rudraprayag, 1 Bageshwar and 0 (Nil) each in Champawat and Pithoragarh.