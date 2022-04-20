Surge In Covid Positive Cases Continues, Tally Fast Inching Towards 90K

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 87,376 on Tuesday as 611 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 79,341 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 5,512. The state's toll rose to 1,439 as thirteen more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,084. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 655. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 90.80 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 237 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Almora, Uttarkashi, Haridwar, Chamoli and U S Nagar followed with 101, 49, 43, 35, 34 and 30 cases respectively. That apart, 22 cases were detected in Tehri Garhwal, 19 Pithoragarh, 18 Champawat, 15 Pauri Garhwal, 6 Bageshwar and 2 in Rudraprayag.