Surge In Covid Cases Continues Unabated In U'khand, 88,844 Detected To Date

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 88,844 on Friday as 468 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 80,738 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 5,510. The state's toll rose to 1,463 as five more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,133. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 271. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly come down to 90.88 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 160 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Pithoragarh, Haridwar and Uttarkashi followed with 110, 52, 26 and 24 cases respectively. That apart, 23 cases each were detected in Tehri Garhwal and U S Nagar, 21 Pauri Garhwal, 12 Rudraprayag, 10 Chamoli, 5 Bageshwar, 2 Almora and 0 (nil) in Champawat.

