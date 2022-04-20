Suresh Raina denies Lalit Modi's match-fixing allegation, mulls legal action against former IPL boss

New Delhi: Rejecting Lalit Modi's allegations that he accepted bribes from a businessman, Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on Thursday said he is considering legal action against the former IPL Commissioner and insisted that he was never involved in any wrongdoing. "In the wake of recent media reports about me, I would like to make my fans around the world aware and clear the air that I have always played the game in right spirit and with utmost integrity," Raina said in a statement issued by sports management firm Rhiti Sports, with which he is associated. "I have never been involved in any wrong doing and all allegations against me are false. Playing cricket is my passion for whichever team I have represented. I'm also figuring out my legal rights to take the right steps ahead in this matter." Modi had alleged that two leading Indian cricketers and a West Indian player had been bribed by an Indian real estate tycoon, who is also a bookmaker. London-based Modi tweeted a letter he claimed to have written to International Cricket Council (ICC) CEO Dave Richardson in June 2013. Modi then went on to name the three players, who he claimed were in close contact with the real estate tycoon who was also named in the letter. Modi stated that he had been informed by "reliable sources" that the tycoon had paid in cash and kind to the three players. The ICC acknowledged receiving the letter from Modi but gave the cricketers a clean chits saying that no evidence was found against them. The BCCI also effectively gave a clean chit to the players. PTI