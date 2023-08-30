Surat man arrested for false ISRO, NASA claims

Surat: Surat City Police's crime branch has arrested Mitul Trivedi on charges of falsely associating himself with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and the US space agency, NASA



Trivedi's claims of involvement in the design of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander have been debunked by authorities, leading to his arrest on Tuesday under Sections 468, 471, 419, and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Trivedi recently gained attention for his assertions of being a key figure behind the design of Chandrayaan-3's lander, boasting innovations that he claimed prevented the scattering of dust upon landing.



The police had initially summoned him for verification, but his inability to substantiate his claims prompted the involvement of the Crime Branch.



Ultimately, the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru confirmed his lack of affiliation with the space agency, leading to his apprehension.



This development prompted the police to further investigate Trivedi's educational background and qualifications.



His assertions extended to claims of academic achievements at esteemed institutions, including the Cambridge University for Quantum Physics and Oxford University for Anthropology and Vedant, culminating in a Ph.D.



Trivedi also boasted membership in the Archaeological Survey of India and an extraordinary proficiency in reading 45 ancient languages.



He was subsequently summoned by the Special Branch DCP of Surat Police, Hetal Patel.



Authorities had requested supporting documents for his assertions, a demand that Trivedi failed to fulfill.



This isn't the first time Trivedi has made extravagant claims.



Earlier, he had asserted the existence of a golden city named Dwarika in the sea near Olpad, South Gujarat.

—IANS