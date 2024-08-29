Surat leads India's economic transformation under Vision 2047

Under NITI Aayog's Developed India@2047 campaign, Surat is among the four model cities identified for significant infrastructure and industrial growth.

Surat (Gujarat): Surat is a city known for its unique blend of tradition and modernity. It processes 90 per cent of the world's diamonds and leads India in synthetic fabric production, contributing over 40 per cent to the nation's output.

As part of the Developed India@2047 campaign under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Surat is set to play a crucial role in advancing India's global economic status by 2047 through infrastructure improvements and industrial growth.

Ramesh Vaghasia, Former President of the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI), said, "The resolution to make India a developed nation by 2047 is being executed by NITI Aayog. Under this plan, four cities across India have been identified to be developed as model cities, and it is a matter of great fortune for Surat and Gujarat that Surat is one of these four cities."

"With this inclusion, NITI Aayog has already begun its work. Surat's fortune is set to rise significantly as the plan to develop Surat as a model city takes shape. The plan includes strategies to further enhance the growth of existing industries, businesses, and overall development," he added.

A few months ago, NITI Aayog identified Surat, along with Varanasi, Mumbai, and Vizag, as key cities for economic growth.

Surat was the first to complete its detailed economic plan, highlighting its strategic importance. This plan, to be launched on August 30 by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, outlines economic development areas to propel Surat and nearby districts like Bharuch, Ankleshwar, Tapi, Navsari, Valsad, and Vapi into the future.

The plan aims to enhance and diversify industries such as textiles, diamonds, chemicals, healthcare, and education, driving regional GDP growth.

Shalini Agarwal, Commissioner of Surat Municipal Corporation, said, "Under the guidance of the Gujarat government and the honourable Chief Minister, NITI Aayog has prepared an economic development plan focused on Surat city, Surat district, and the surrounding districts such as Bharuch, Tapi, Navsari, Valsad, and Vapi. This plan aims to significantly accelerate the GDP growth of this area, keeping the 2047 vision in mind."

She added, "The plan includes various economic activities, their diversification, and the identification of sectors with the potential to drive GDP growth. To promote these economic activities, the vision document outlines the necessary physical and social infrastructure. It also details how different departments and local bodies can collaborate effectively to achieve these objectives."

Surat's transformation is driven by its robust infrastructure and focus on skilled training. The city boasts well-planned roads, advanced transport systems, and smart city initiatives, making it a model for urban growth and investment.

Complementing this, Surat has launched numerous training programmes in collaboration with educational institutions and industry leaders to upskill the local workforce.

This plan serves not only as a blueprint for Surat's future but also as a template for other cities. By 2047, cities like Surat are expected to contribute significantly to India's GDP, leading the nation's economic development.

The groundwork to establish Surat as an economic hub has already been completed, setting the stage for its rise as a star city in India's economic firmament.

