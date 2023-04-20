Surat court dismissing Rahul Gandhi's plea 'erroneous, unsustainable'; will challenge: Cong

New Delhi: After a Surat court rejected Rahul Gandhi's appeal in a defamation case involving his "Modi surname" remark, the Congress party criticised the decision on Thursday, calling it "erroneous and unsustainable" and claiming the judge seemed "over-shadowed" by the high office of the prime minister.

Abhishek Singhvi, a senior Congress spokesperson, said the party would appeal to the High Court "very shortly" because the ruling is "fallacious" and "contrary to all basic principles of law."

Rahul Gandhi's petition for judicial review of his two-year prison term for defamation was denied by the court of Additional Sessions Judge R P Mogera.—Inputs from Agencies