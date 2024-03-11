    Menu
    Showbiz

    Supreme Court protects television journalist Sudhir Chaudhary from arrest in FIR lodged in Jharkhand

    author-img
    The Hawk
    March11/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    A tribal group files complaint under the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes Act over comments made after the arrest of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate.

    Sudhir Chaudhary

    New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday granted protection from arrest to news anchor Sudhir Chaudhary in connection with an FIR lodged in Ranchi for allegedly making objectionable remarks on air after the then Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in January.

    A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions of senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for the journalist, that he was facing threat of arrest.

    “Pending further orders, no coercive steps be taken,” the bench ordered and issued notice to the state police and others on the plea the news anchor.

    A tribal group had filed a police complaint under the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against him for his alleged remarks.

    —PTI

    Categories :ShowbizTags :Sudhir Chaudhary Supreme Court Arrest protection FIR Ranchi Hemant Soren Enforcement Directorate Tribal group complaint
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in