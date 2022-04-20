Supreme Court orders CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

New Delhi: Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. ANI confirmed the report by tweeting, "Supreme Court orders CBI investigation in #SushantSinghRajput death case". At 11 am on August 19, 2020, SC began pronouncing a verdict on Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of investigation late actor's death case from Patna in Bihar to Mumbai. Now the apex court has said, "FIR registered at Patna was correct. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order."

Earlier today Anil Deshmukh, Home Minister of Maharashtra stated, "We will decide the way forward after the Supreme Court verdict today." While Bihar Police Associate President, Mritunjay Singh said, "We all are waiting for justice from SC (on Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of probe from Patna to Mumbai). The entire country knows how much effort Mumbai police was putting. Bihar police stand with justice".

When asked to Bihar Minister and JDU leader Sanjay Jha, he went on to say, "What appears is that the Mumbai Police was trying to close the case. It is only after Sushant's family filed an FIR, a serious probe started. We'll ensure that the family gets justice."—ANI