Supreme Court judgement proves decision to link mobile to Aadhaar wrong : Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has reiterated that the decision to link mobile number to Aadhaar was wrong has been proved by the Supreme Court's judgement.

' If mobile number is linked to Aadhaar, there would be no privacy left in people's lives. It would be equivalent to taking away all rights. That the decision to link was wrong has been proved by the Supreme Court's judgement, ' she said at Milan in Italy yesterday.

' We never compromise on issues of security, but we don't go into conflicts either because we want to maintain good relations with the Centre. If bank account numbers are accessed by anyone and everyone, they can be misused, and they already have, ' Ms Banerjee added.

' Our MLA Mahua Moitra had filed a PIL in the Supreme Court regarding these issues, and we are happy that this judgement has come about. It has also passed the judgement that Aadhaar Card is not mandatory for acquiring mobile connections and opening bank accounts. This is a victory for the people, and the country, ' she asserted.

Taking to Twitter yesterday, she said, ' From day one we have fought for this. Not linking #Aadhaar to mobile phones, bank accounts and others is a great relief for the common people. My best wishes to all. '