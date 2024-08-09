Supreme Court grants bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in Excise Policy case

Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan delivered the order while hearing Sisodia's appeal against the Delhi High Court's denial of bail.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Manish Sisodia in the excise policy irregularities cases. The order has been delivered by a bench of justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan. The court also imposed various conditions including surrendering the passport and not influencing witnesses.

The top court was hearing Sisodia's appeal challenging the Delhi High Court order that dismissed his bail plea in the cases being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the probe agencies, had raised apprehension that witnesses may be influenced.

ASG Raju said that some important witnesses can be examined. He further added that these witnesses could be influenced. He also said that there is evidence that he has destroyed phone records.

ASG had blamed Sisodia for filing various miscellaneous applications related to the supply of unrelated documents. He also said that the trial could have proceeded irrespective of further investigation.

Senior Advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Sisodia, had said that seventeen months are already over which is almost half of the minimum possible sentence in the case.

He has also countered probe agencies' allegations on profit margin and said that it was the cabinet decisions taken after deliberations with many officials including then LG.

ASG Raju on Monday stated that one cannot arbitrarily increase the profit margins without reason. He has Earlier, further added that Sisodia is not an innocent person picked up for political reasons but he is neck-deep in the scam.

He further added that there is evidence pointing to his involvement. He further said that he was deputy Chief Minister with 18 portfolios and responsible for all cabinet decisions.

On June 4, the top court also gave him the liberty to revive his prayer afresh after filing the final charge sheet.

In February 2023, Sisodia was arrested by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of now-scrapped Delhi's new excise policy.

The policy was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the opposition. Sisodia is currently in judicial custody.

According to the CBI, Sisodia had played the most vital role in the criminal conspiracy and he had been deeply involved in the formulation as well as the implementation of the said policy to ensure the achievement of the objectives of the said conspiracy.

—ANI