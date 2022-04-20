Supreme Court directs actor Aditya Pancholi to vacate bungalow

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court today refused to grant relief to Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi's on his plea to retain tenancy rights over a bungalow in Juhu in Mumbai and directed him to vacate the premises by the end of the year. A bench, comprising justices J S Khehar and R Banumathi, directed Pancholi to vacate the premises by December 31 and said "you are a big man. You can buy a flat. This conduct is not acceptable." Pancholi had approched the apex court after the Bombay High Court rejected his plea to retain the tenancy rights over the bungalow and pay arrears to the owner. The bungalow located near Juhu's ISKCON Temple was rented in 1960 at the rate of Rs 150 a month. The suit was filed by Tarabai Hate, owner of the bungalow, in July 1977 after Rajan Pancholi, Aditya's father, failed to pay the rent which amounted to Rs 1,384. On November 2, Pancholi had told the apex court that he was willing to take the premises and pay rent on current rates. The counsel appearing for the owner of the bungalow had sought time to seek instructions from the client. During the proceedings today, the owner told the court that she was not willing to rent it out to Pancholi.