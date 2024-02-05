Supreme Court adjourns hearing on Sanjay Singh's plea against Delhi HC order

ED claims Singh played a role in Delhi's alcohol licensing decision, causing losses and violating anti-corruption laws. Key conspirators named in the 270-page charge sheet.

New Delhi [India]: The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing till March 5 on AAP leader Sanjay Singh's plea against the Delhi High Court order rejecting his petition challenging his remand and arrest in the alleged liquor irregularities case.

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta adjourned the matter for further hearing on March 5.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, apprised the court that the Delhi High Court has reserved the order on regular bail and sought adjournment.

Sanjay Singh has moved the SC against the Delhi High Court order rejecting his plea challenging his remand and arrest in the alleged liquor irregularities case.

Recently, Delhi High Court dismissed Singh's plea challenging his remand and arrest in the alleged liquor irregularities case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Sanjay Singh on October 4, 2023, after a day-long questioning at his Delhi residence.

ED claimed that Singh and his associates played a part in the Delhi government's decision to give licenses to alcohol shops and merchants in 2020, causing losses to the state exchequer and violating anti-corruption laws

ED has previously searched a number of locations, including the homes and offices of Sanjay Singh's close associate, Ajit Tyagi, and other contractors and businessmen who allegedly benefited from the policy. In its nearly 270-page supplementary charge sheet, the ED has called Sisodia a key conspirator in the case.

The Delhi liquor scam case or the excise policy case pertains to allegations that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge that has been strongly refuted by the AAP.

ED filed its first chargesheet in the case last year. The agency said it has so far undertaken over 200 search operations in this case after filing an FIR after taking cognisance of a CBI case that was registered on the recommendation of the Delhi lieutenant governor.

The CBI inquiry was recommended based on the findings of the Delhi chief secretary's report filed in July showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010.

—ANI