Supporting the bartending community

New Delhi: The food and beverage industry, in particular, faces a grave uncertainty due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown, with most outlets reeling under severe financial stress.

To aid and support the industry, Jack Daniel''s recently launched an online crowdfunding tip-jar initiative, aimed at raising money for bartenders and wait staff community, who have been severely affected due to the coronavirus outbreak. With every virtual tip that is contributed, Jack Daniel''s will provide financial support as well to build back this community.

The initiative is live now and will run till May 31. The brand has partnered with the Indian Flair Bartenders Association (IFBA) which will collect money by providing a crowdfunding platform to people willing to help and will then distribute the amount collected to the intended recipients, ensuring the money raised reaches the impacted people directly.

Additionally, Jack Daniel''s is also reaching out separately to all the finalists of its annual nationwide cocktail competition, American Whiskey Legacy Cocktail Challenge. All the mixologists over the years who have made it to the finals of the competition across all the editions are being supported financially by the company to help them overcome the present situation.

Siddharth Wadia, General Manager - India, Middle East and North Africa, Brown-Forman Worldwide LLC said: "We are all facing a new reality these days, but if there is a bright side, it''s that people around the world are coming together, taking care of one another and doing all they can to support each other. Given the unprecedented situation, Jack Daniel''s stands committed towards extending support to one of the most important members of our community - the bartenders and the wait staff - who form the cornerstone of the Jack Daniel''s family. We urge people to come forward and support this initiative."

The President of IFBA, Rohan Carvalho commented: "IFBA India is committed to support individuals and families of hospitality professionals at this critical time in our country. As a non-profit organization, it was our duty to bridge the gap between them and our donors. This online initiative would help us make a huge difference to those in need and with this kind gesture it gives me and all of us at IFBA India a hope to succeed in the mission we have undertaken. I am humbled and would like to extend my gratitude for supporting this campaign."

