Supporting SP-BSP, Congress Is Like Committing Harakiri: Yogi

Sidharthnagar: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday appealed to people to refrain from voting for the SP-BSP alliance and Congress in the sixth phase of polls saying supporting them is like committing 'harakiri' as they openly patronise terrorism. "The Congress is already out of the contest as their leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had candidly admitted that they have given candidate to work as vote katwa while the SP-BSP is an opportunistic alliance meant to defend their corrupt practices along with protecting their dynasty and caste politics," he said.

Addressing a joint election meeting on the last day of the campaigning here in support of BJP candidate Jagdamibka Pal contesting from Doomariaganj and Praveen Nishad, contesting from Sant Kabir Nagar, Mr Aditaynath said the act of SP-BSP reflects their inclination towards patronising the terrorists which is enough to call them 'anti-nationals'.

"When Akhilesh Yadav came to power in UP in 2012, their first work was to release the terrorists from jail when in comparison, the first work of the BJP in 2017 waived off loans of the small and marginal farmers after attaining power," he said. Claiming that May 23 will be the end of the SP-BSP alliance and on that day both Akhilesh and Mayawati will abuse each other, the UP CM said Akhilesh will accuse Mayawati had sold her party ticket and vote bank while Mayawati will in turn say that he is the head of the goonda brigade," he said depicting what will be the argument between the two. Besides, Yogi said that Shivpal Singh Yadav had already said that he has no sister, so how come Mayawati has become Bua of Akhilesh." But it is evident on the SP-BSP alliance that it is a partnership of corruption," he alleged. Mr Adiyanath, appealing to the people to support the BJP candidates so that Narendra Modi gets the second chance to rule the country, narrated in detail about the achievements of his over two-year-old government in the state. Campaigning for both constituencies will end this evening and polling will be held on May 12. UNI