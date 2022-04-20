Supporting A Good Cause Makes Aditi Rao 'Happy'

New Delhi: Actress Aditi Rao Hydari takes pride in being a part of a short film "Kanyadaan", which not only touches upon a father-daughter relationship but puts the spotlight on the issue of domestic violence. The actress says she is glad to be a part of an initiative which addresses such an "important cause". "Indian weddings are full of joy and excitement... And in all the fun and celebration, families forget to discuss the more important aspects of marriage. It is so important for parents, especially fathers, to teach their daughters to raise their voice against marital abuse," Aditi said in a statement. The short film, which also features Dalip Tahil, will go live on video entertainment app #fame�s YouTube channel on Father's Day, which falls on Sunday. The �Murder 3� actress feels the virtual platform will give an impetus to the whole issue and reach a wider audience. �The internet is a huge medium and #fame and Lakm� School Of Style have done a great job by using this platform for such an important cause. I'm really happy that I could be a part of it to create awareness and make a difference," she added. In the clip, Dalip will be seen giving advice to his daughter on taking a stand for the right things in life and on how he would want her husband to respect and value his daughter. He will also be encouraging his daughter to stand up for what is right and fight against what is wrong. Dalip feels it's a father's duty to empower girls and give them strength to fight against wrong things. �I believe that every girl child is precious and it�s their father's responsibility to protect them and to empower them against any kind of violence and abuse,� Dalip said.