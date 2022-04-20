Support keeps pouring in for Urmila after Kangana's 'soft porn star' jibe

Mumbai: SupportSupport kept coming in for Urmila Matondkar from film as well as political circles all through Thursday, after actress Kangana Ranaut called her a soft porn star in a TV interview.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who had a series of hits with Urmila, tweeted: "Not wanting to get into slanging matches with anyone, I believe that Urmila Matondkar has more than proved her versatile talent in enacting such diversely complex roles as in RANGEELA, SATYA, KAUN, BHOOT, EK HASEENA THI etc."

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant took to Twitter to "condemn reprehensible remarks" by Kangana.

"BJP has been revengeful to Maharashtra since they lost power. We demand apology to Maharashtra by BJP whose support has emboldened Kangana to go to extent of using such detestable words for Urmilaji. Urmila ji has given us award winning masterpieces. We are proud of Urmila ji who truly represents culture of Maharashtra. A woman from a Marathi middle-class background and a complete outsider in film industry, Urmila ji became a successful star solely by her talent and hard work," Sawant wrote.

Sawant continued: "BJP called Kangana Jhansi ki Rani, gave her Y category security, facilitated meeting with governor and extended full support even though she kept abusing Mumbai, insulted 13 crore Maharashtrians, 106 matyrs on the BJP'S script. She boasts of BJP support and a guarantee of BJP tkt.

"BJP, in its hatred for Maharashtra, has even gone to extent of ridiculing Marathi artists on their standard of living. In last six years BJP was striving to undermine the importance of Maharashtra. Now there appears to be a concerted ploy to shift Bollywood from Mumbai," he added.

Earlier in the day, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha had posted: "Just felt like saying this to one of the most beautiful, elegant, evocative, expressive actresses ever. Sending you love Urmila Matondkar."

Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt had also extended support to Urmila, tweeting: "Urmila Matondkar, you are a legend. #Rangeela was a treat visually,emotionally and you raised the bar for all of us in so many ways. You left us all, co-actors and an entire generation of movie goers awestruck! Sensuality & dignity.. two qualities you combined & embodied. Respect!"

Designer Farah Khan Ali had posted: "Class does not rave and rant. It shines through. @UrmilaMatondkar #JayaBachchan @ReallySwara @taapsee @SonuSood @dreamgirlhema You guys Shine BRIGHT."

Actress Swara Bhasker had tweeted: "Dear @UrmilaMatondkar ji, remembering ur outstanding performances in Masoom, Chamatkaar, Rangeela, Judaai, Daud, Satya, Bhoot, Kaun, Jungle, Pyaar Tuney Kya Kiya, Tehzeeb, Pinjar, Ek Hasina Thi, among others and have marvelled at your acting chops & brilliant dancing! Love u."

Harish Iyer, an activist, who engages in advocacy for a number of causes, including promoting the rights of LGBT community, had also called out Kangana for her remarks.

"She is not a soft porn star, but what if she was also. What's so wrong in that. I'd rather be a soft porn star than a foul mouthed disrespectul narcissist. The journeys are complex. The journey to the top is ridden with challenges. There are people who pull you down. But there are also people who believe in you and your craft. No one comes up only because of themselves. One ought to be grateful to those who contributed to success," he wrote.

During an interview with a news channel, Kangana touched upon an interview given by Urmila, where the latter questioned the former's motives and accusations against the alleged Bollywood 'drug-mafia'. Reacting to it, Kangana said Urmila is "making a mockery" of her struggles, and called her a soft porn star.

