Support for India's 'positive agenda' at G20, Ukraine remains sticky issue

Hampi: People familiar with the matter said on Friday that the G20 countries are receptive to India's priorities of sustainable development, debt restructuring, and inclusive global growth, but that political heavy lifting may be needed to build consensus on the Ukraine conflict.

During the three-day Sherpas' meeting, which kicked up on Thursday, the senior negotiators from the G20 countries began extensive discussions on a draught communique that would eventually become the leaders' declaration to be endorsed at the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi.

There have been major differences between the West and the Russia-China combination on the language around the crisis in Ukraine. In the text of the draft communique, two paragraphs on the Ukraine conflict were taken from G20 leaders' Bali declaration that was unveiled in November.—Inputs from Agencies