Supermarkets, groceries running out of stock in Noida

Noida: Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of novel coronavirus (Covid-19), grocery stores and supermarkets are running out of stock for essential items here.

Most of the supermarkets in Noida are complaining of lack of supply of essential items such as rice, flour and pulses.

One of the store managers of an Easyday retail outlet in Sector 37, Noida, told IANS: "The demand for rice, pulses, wheat and flour are quite high. However, the supply is limited during the lockdown period. We are receiving these items once in every two days."

He also informed that the rice they have in their store is that of an expensive variety, costing over Rs 500 for a 5-kg packet, while basic pulses like arhar and chana dal are out of stock.

The condition was similar at the Easyday oulet in Ghaziabad''s Crossing Republic area as well as Spencer''s in Noida.

While all passenger, mail and express train services have been suspended during the lockdown period, freight trains, special parcel trains and goods trucks are plying across the country to maintain the supply of essential items. Yet basic items like rice and pulses are fast flying off the shelves at many stores, much to the dismay of the common people.

Till Saturday morning, the total number of active Covid-19 cases in India rose to 2,650 while 68 people have succumbed to the dreaded virus across the country so far, according to the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. A total of 183 people have been cured till now.

--IANS