Superintendent of Police visits sensitive village areas in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district ahead of Panchayat polls

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh): Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) Ravindranath Babu on Saturday visited sensitive village areas and checked the polling booths in the Gudivada subdivision ahead of gram panchayat elections.

"Special monitoring with senior officials will be arranged in the sensitive villages. Civil Force, special force and women police will be deployed for the security measures in the first phase of polling, which will be held in the Vijayawada sub-division. The second phase elections will be held in the Gudivada sub-division, the third phase in the Machilipatnam sub-division. We have taken tight security measures for conducting free and fair elections," said Babu.

Sixty check-posts have been set up by the police to prevent illegal transport of liquor. In the Gudivada division where polling will be held in the second phase, 85 areas are identified as hyper-sensitive areas.

The gram panchayat elections will be held in four phases across the state between February 9-21. The results will be declared on February 21. (ANI)