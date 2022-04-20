Super Rahul breaks 300 barrier

Bengaluru: A significant piece of history in Karnataka cricket arrived ever so gently on a balmy Friday. A push to long on for a single off Murtuza Ali took K L Rahul to his triple hundred, the first State batsman to achieve the feat. Rahul�s landmark innings of 337 led Karnataka to a gargantuan 719 for nine declared on the second day of their Ranji Trophy match against Uttar Pradesh at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. UP were 10 for no loss at close in their first innings. It was the fifth time Karnataka posted a total in excess of 700, and it was also their second highest score in an innings. Karnataka�s highest innings total remains the 791 for six that they scored against Bengal in 1990-91. Abrar Kazi, batting at number eight, made a fluent hundred (117 n.o.), CM Gautam made a brisk fifty and UP skipper Praveen Kumar grabbed five wickets on a forgettable day for bowlers. But all those were just footnotes on the day. Rahul towered over all others with that ebullient innings, also the eighth highest individual score in the more than eight-decade long history of India�s premier domestic tournament. Karnataka had a rather ordinary start to the day when they lost Shreyas Gopal, overnight 88, for 90, edging Praveen Kumar on to his stumps. That was one of the few happy moments for UP bowlers on a day that saw Karnataka batsmen making full use of a flat track and a rudderless attack. Rahul and Gautam deflated the UP bowlers with a sixth-wicket stand of 105 runs off 138 balls. It was a highly entertaining partnership in which both the batsmen matched the other, playing sparkling shots. The feature of their alliance was the proficiency they showed to score through the �V�. There were 18 fours in that partnership, and 11 of them came through drives past the bowlers or to long-on or long-off regions. Gautam, batting so beautifully, then succumbed to a sudden burst of impatience. Perhaps, his ambition to dominate bowlers conquered him. The wicketkeeper batsman pranced down the wicket against chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav only to be stumped by Ekalavya Dwivedi for 57. Gautam�s dismissal might have brought relief to the UP players. Karnataka were 434 for six at that juncture and the visitors only had the late-order batsmen to deal with. The Rahul-Kazi duet, however, soon blossomed to trample all those hopes. Cautious to begin with, the eighth-wicket partnership assumed an authoritative nature and then progressed to a monstrous 236 off 278 balls. It was a blemish-free passage. Rahul retained his solidity, and Kazi gave him admirable support. Rahul took his time to settle down. He consumed 69 balls to advance from his overnight 150 to the first double hundred of his career, a lofted straight drive off left-arm spinner Murtuza for four taking him past the mark. It, perhaps, liberated him. Thereafter, a different Rahul was on view. He wore the garb of aggressor with ease and required only 89 balls for his next 100 runs. Soon, he went past Barrington Rowland as the owner of Karnataka�s highest individual score. A tuck between cover and mid-off for a single off Murtuza pushed him past 283, and the appreciative crowd cheered him on. Rahul kissed the KSCA emblem on his shirt and waved his bat in jubilation. But there was no easing up. The elegant right-hander brought his triple ton without much ado, and stood with his arms stretched, sporting a wide smile. Eventually, he skied a catch to Mukul Dagar at long-off off Murtuza and walked off amidst loud cheers. Kazi also reached a richly deserved hundred with a pulled four off Amit Mishra, and Karnataka declared their innings without further delay.