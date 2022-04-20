Super Confident Amit Shah Asserts 200 Seats For BJP

New Delhi (The Hawk): In an extraordinary pre poll prediction of unique kind, as seen by psephologists of all yore, defying all established (un)conventions, now sort-of-permanently parked in West Bengal till BJP is officially declared winner in the ongoing 8-phase state election, officially recognised Mr StrongMan super confident Amit Shah bets with whoever on his cent per cent assertion that BJP is winning "Bangal Chunav with 200 seat, come what may...and none can halt it, try as much as they may like".



As it becomes known now that the AmitBhai-assertion emanates from entire statewide, there is a strong anti-TMC, CPI(M), Left Front, INC wave as the masses of the state are utterly frustrated with them due to "0" development as far as they are concerned resulting in sheer penury for them which they want to immediately rid themselves from. Since the BJP is assuring them of all round riches for them, they now are hung on it...they are hellbent on making the BJP form the State Government in its own right without any alliance of any kind so that they govern without any interference of any kind from any clique of a non BJP party. The latter within next five years wants the West Bengal State. Its people of all hues to be on par with rest of the "A" grade cities in the whole country and beyond so that others emulate it in a jiffy to catch up with it.

This 100% spirit of BJP is compelling, provoking Amit Shah publicly assertively pronounce BJP is getting 200 seats in West Bengal, a virtual sweep by the BJP.

What's more? So enthused the masses of the state are with AmitBhai Shah that they are now doing elementary conversations among them in "Guju" to further enthuse the Griha Mantri Mahodaya...Kem Chhow; soo chey; maja ma...etc.