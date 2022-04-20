Sunny Leone: Now is not the time to get pregnant

She was the Most Searched Indian Celebrity of 2014. She is the queen of seduction and raw sex appeal. Her raunchy oomph factor has made fans go gaga. And just when she is at the peak of her career, rumours started to crop up that Sunny Leone is planning to have a baby. While the hottie revealed that motherhood is on the cards, but that is not her priority right now. Talking to a daily, Sunny said,�I would be lying if I say I don�t think about my family, but now physically for me, this is not the time to get pregnant. I want to have kids, but for now I don�t want to let one year go for my body.� It seems like Sunny wants to focus on her thriving career in B-town right now and doesn�t want pregnancy to prove as hurdle to her forth coming films. She has a long queue of films lined up this year with movies like Ek Paheli Leela, Mastizaade, One Night Stand releasing this year. Looks like the world will have to wait for a few years to welcome the baby of B-town�s favourite Baby Doll.