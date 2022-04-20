    Menu
    Sunny Leone: 'Another day in Covid paradise'

    April20/ 2022


    Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone seems to be romancing the season of pandemic.

    While most people continue to struggle to come to terms with the realities of a year overburdened by Covid-19, natural calamities, and fatal accidents, Sunny asserts she is living in paradise — only, it is "Covid paradise" for her.

    "Hello my people! Another day in Covid paradise!! Blah!! Love ya!" she wrote on Instagram, with a picture where she is seen sitting in a car.

    On Friday, Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber took their three kids — Nisha, Noah and Asher — to the fire station to teach them about fire safety.

    —IANS

