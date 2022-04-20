Sunny Leone was nervous to sing National Anthem

Mumbai: Sunny Leone is the latest to join the bandwagon of actresses, turning to singing, after she sang the National Anthem at a Pro Kabaddi league match in Hyderabad. Sunny was proud but was nervous to sing the anthem last night at one of the matches of the on-going Pro Kabaddi League held at a stadium. The League is aired on Star Sports channel. "It's a proud moment for me. I had never ever desired or thought that I would get to sing the National Anthem. I feel blessed and honored. I was very nervous," Sunny told PTI. The 'Jism 2' actress rehearsed a lot for the big event. "I am thankful to my team and husband for helping with this (getting National Anthem right). I did rehearse for quite some time," she added. Sunny reveals her father always took efforts to make her learn kabaddi, but destiny had other plans in store for her." "My father always took efforts in making me learn kabaddi but that did not happen. I have an emotional connect with the game." The 35-year old actress who was last seen in 'One Night Stand' is gearing up for her two films like 'Beiimaan Love' and 'Tina and Lolo'. �