Sunny Leone urges youngsters not to pick up cigarette

Mumbai:�Actress Sunny Leone's message to youngsters who have not smoked till now and are thinking about it is to avoid picking up the cigarette. "For the youngsters out there, if you haven't started smoking yet or thinking about it, don't pick up that first cigarette. It's not worth it in the long run, and it's not cool. If you want to try, just think twice before trying it," said Sunny at the launch of a special anti-smoking advertisement featuring her andTanu Weds Manu�actor Deepak Dobriyal. "Smoking is bad for health. This is something very close to my heart, my father passed away from cancer, from smoking cigarettes," she said. "I want people to stop smoking, and live a happier, healthier life. Unfortunately, you can't force anybody but you can tell people not to smoke around them. Maybe if the government, restaurant owners say that they don't want smoke inside their buildings, then that would be the first step," she added. The informative advertisement titled, '11 minutes' has been directed by Hawaizaada�director Vibhu Puri, also stars actor Alok Nath. The concept revolves around Deepak's character who is on his deathbed and his near and dear ones trying to identify and fulfill his last wish - of meeting up with Sunny's character, which creates a humorous climax. About her own experiences of smoking, Sunny mentioned about her first time, "It was gross, disgusting. It never has been for me, and it'll continue to be that way." She also said, "I've been lucky, my co-stars that smoke cigarettes always are very respectful and say, 'Do you mind? if I smoke', I tell them it's fine if they go a bit far. I personally don't like second-hand smoke, it is as deadly as smoking a cigarette." The '11 Minutes' refers to the amount of life which apparently gets cut down with each cigarette.