Sunny Leone to produce, star in drama-thriller

Mumbai:�Sunny Leone has done reality TV, acting and dancing, and now she will turn producer with an upcoming film. The actress will also star in the untitled project, which will be a drama-thriller. �We plan to shoot hopefully in July-August sometime this year. It will be in the drama-thriller space and we will test the waters that way. Hopefully it will turn out nice,� Leone said. �I�ll be starring in it, because that will be the best idea. Rest of the details are still being worked out,� she added. Leone is also keen on producing a superhero movie. �The superhero movie is in the pipeline. We are going to shoot this movie [the drama-thriller] before we get into the superhero space,� she said. �I believe if we as a production house release something which is more... �normal� but on a different level, then we can get a good idea if we can accomplish a superhero movie. Because that will take a good one-and-a-half years of planning,� she said. The 34-year-old actress, however, is not yet ready to write a script. �I don�t know if I am quite equipped for that. It takes a different kind of talent to be able to actually put together a script or a screenplay. All I know is now we are working on our home project,� Leone said. Leone will next be seen dancing with actor Shah Rukh Khan in thriller Raees.