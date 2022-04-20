Sunny Leone To Play Cameo In Akshay Kumar's 'Singh Is Bliing'

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone will be seen in a cameo in superstar Akshay Kumar's action comedy "Singh Is Bliing". This is for the first time that the filmstar, who had made her Bollywood debut in 2012 in "Jism 2", is featuring in the film of an A-lister like Akshay Kumar. "She will be doing a cameo in 'Singh Is Bliing'. We cannot reveal what that cameo is about," a source said. When contacted, Sunny's husband Daniel Weber picked up the call, but neither confirmed nor denied the report. "No comments... they (makers) would be the right people to talk about it (cameo in the film)," he said before hanging up. "Singh...." is an action comedy directed by Prabhu Deva and is expected to be released in October.