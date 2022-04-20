Sunny Leone to do an item number in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Raees'

MUMBAI: Actress Sunny Leone is ecstatic to be part of the superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer " Raees" and says she is "happy" to be also part of the 100th day of the film. The former adult film star will reportedly be seen doing an item number for "Raees", which is slated to release on Eid. "So happy I got to be a part of the 100th day of 'Raees' with Shah Rukh Khan, Rahul Dholakia and Ritesh Sidhwani. The good life," Sunny tweeted on Tuesday.

This is the first time that Sunny, who was last seen on-screen in director Milap Zaveri's "Mastizaade", will be sharing screen space with the "Chennai Express" superstar. "Raees" also stars actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.