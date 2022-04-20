Sunny Leone takes a dig at porn ban

Seems, the recent ban on porn websites has not gone down well with actress Sunny Leone, who was a porn star in her former days. Taking a dig at the ban on porn, the actress has shared an attention grabbing image on Twitter. In the image, Sunny is seen posing with her husband Daniel Weber, who is sporting a tee on which it is written "Sex sells". Well, though Sunny didn't comment on the porn ban directly, her Twitter post says it all. Here's the post: Recently, Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor too had vented out her disappointed over the ban on porn websites by calling the Modi government 'idiot'. Actors Kangana Ranaut and Imran Khan feel that this move by the government is a "futile exercise" as nothing can stop porn lovers from watching it.