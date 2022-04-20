    Menu
    Sunny Leone spends beach time with hubby Daniel

    April20/ 2022


    Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone has spent time on a beach with her husband Daniel Weber.

    Sunny took to Twitter, here she posted a picture from the beach. In the image, Sunny is seen dressed in shorts and a white shirt and completed her look with sunglasses and a baseball cap. while Daniel is just wearing black shorts.

    "Beach time with @DanielWeber99," she captioned the picture.

    Sunny along with Daniel and their three children -- Nisha, Noah and Asher spend a lot of time at the beach.

    The actress keeps sharing tidbits from their outings.

    Sunny and her family flew away to the US in May amid the Covid-19 outbreak. She felt they would be safer in America than in India during the pandemic.

    — IANS

