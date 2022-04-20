Sunny Leone Soaks In The California Sun

Mumbai: Sunny Leone took time out to soak in some California sun and breathe fresh air. Sunny, who is currently in the US, took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself sporting a beautiful powder coloured summer dress. The picture seems to have been taken on her terrace.



"Nothing beats the California sun and fresh air!" she captioned the image.

On Wednesday, Sunny had shared a video of herself working out in the gym. She has been picking her own vegetables from a farm and visiting an animal learning centre, where she was seen feeding a giraffe.

Sunny and her family flew away to the US in May amid the COVID-19 outbreak. She felt they would be safer in America than in India during the pandemic.

Sunny will next be seen in "Veeramadevi" and "Koka Kola". --IANS



