Sunny Leone sizzles in traditional Kerala outfit in new post

Mumbai: Sunny Leone set social media on fire on Friday with her latest picture, dressed in traditional Kerala wear.

In the Instagram image, Sunny is dressed in a short dhoti and blouse with a deep neckline.

"In love with God's own country - #Kerala," Sunny wrote as the caption.

The images follow a slo-mo video that Sunny had posted on Thursday, dressed in a mustard jumpsuit and posing for the camera as she slowly falls into the pool.

Currently, Sunny is in Kerala shooting for the MTV reality show Splitsvilla.

Last month, she kickstarted the first schedule of her first fictional web show Anamika in the city. The series is billed as a 'gun-fu' action thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt.

—IANS