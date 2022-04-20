Sunny Leone says working with Shah Rukh Khan was overwhelming and emotional

Mumbai:�Sunny Leone harboured a dream of working with Shah Rukh Khan since the beginning of her Bollywood journey and as she recently shot a song in Raees with the superstar, the actress found it difficult to control her emotions. Leone will be seen shaking a leg with the Dilwale actor in the reprise version of the 1980 chartbuster "Laila O Laila" in the forthcoming crime-thriller. The Mastizaade actress feels proud to have worked with Shah Rukh, as she had wished for the opportunity "every single day". "Working with Shah Rukh was unbelievable, it was a dream come true. When you wish for something every single day and then you get a chance, just the offer to work with somebody like him, it was a very proud moment for me," Leone said. Even though the 34-year-old actress has made a mark for herself in Bollywood with several hit films to her credit, she got very emotional when she saw herself with SRK in one frame. "I was the happiest ever. To see myself and Shah Rukh on the screen, in one frame, that was... the first time I saw, the first shot, it was very emotional for me. I was like 'I have make up on, control your emotions'. I was constantly saying, 'Oh God! My first shot with him, thank you'." Usually bold and confident in her demeanour, Leone, was a bundle of nerves when she met the 50-year-old actor on the movie's set. The Ragini MMS 2 star says she behaved like a "dork" in front of him. "He is very nice, respectful, and professional. I am such a dork, I get shy, I am like that person who doesn't know what to talk when that person is standing in front of you. "You admire them, look up to them and you think 'they have accomplished so much', and then they're in front of you and you just don't know what to say," the actress says.