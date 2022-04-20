Sunny Leone says she's grown as actor, dancer

Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone, who is gearing up for the release of �Ek Paheli Leela�, says the audience will see her growth as an actor in the film. The adult film star made her Bollywood debut with Pooja Bhatt's �Jism 2�. Though the film was not a hit, but it made Sunny a sensation in Hindi filmdom. She then did films like �Ragini MMS 2�, �Shootout at Wadala�, �Jackpot� and �Hate Story 2�. "Audience will see my growth in this film ('Ek Paheli Leela') as an actor and as a dancer," the actress said here during an interview. "During this film, I learnt a lot, acting, dancing...everything," she added. For this film, the adult film star-turned-Bollywood actress also learnt the local language of Marwari to get under the skin of her character. Directed by Bobby Khan, �Ek Paheli Leela� also features Jay Bhanushali, Rajneesh Duggal and Rahul Dev. IANS