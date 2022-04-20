Sunny Leone Rubbishes Being Ousted From Celina's Flat

Mumbai: According to reports, Sunny was asked to leave the house as Celina was irked by the way her house was being maintained, and that now she is "apparently living in hotels" as she is "yet to find an alternate accommodation". Denying the news, the Indo-Canadian adult film star, who has found space in Bollywood films, told IANS: "We don't comment on garbage news that people put out. Everyone knows we live in a Juhu flat for the past year... it's a beautiful flat. We shifted (out) one year back when our lease ended." Sunny has found popularity in Hindi cinema with films like "Jism 2", "Ragini MMS 2" and "Ek Paheli Leela".