Sunny Leone reveals her awkward moment with Salman

Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone tried singing with superstar Salman Khan, and says it was an awkward yet fun experience. Sunny took to Instagram to share the moment when she tried sing, when she joined him on the Bigg Boss 14 stage.

"Who needs singing lessons when you have @beingsalmankhan... Can't sing at all but I do believe in living life to the fullest and enjoy every min of it. An awkward moment that turned into so much fun. But Bigg Boss home is all about fun! Thanks Salman and Bigg Boss," she wrote with the clip she shared on Monday.

Sunny entered the Bigg Boss house in the avatar of a doctor, and gave a dose of reality to the contestants.

On the work front, she has started shooting for Vikram Bhatt's Anamika, billed as a 'Gun-Fu' action series with 10 episodes. Sunny will be seen in an action avatar in the show.

The series will be shot in Mumbai and the first schedule is slated to be wrapped up by the end of the year. Written and directed by Vikram Bhatt, the series is produced by Bhatt and his daughter Krishna Bhatt, and set to release on MX Player.

