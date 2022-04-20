Sunny Leone relives Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan�s Dholi Taro � view pic!

[caption id="attachment_4859" align="alignnone" width="300"] sunny leone[/caption]Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who recently got back to the studio and faced a movie camera after five years has impressed the masses with her filmography ever since she has made her debut in the showbiz. But one thing which we certainly cannot forget is her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali�s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, especially the high on energy track Dholi Taro, in which the former Miss World shook a leg with Salman Khan, who played the male lead in the film. And now it�s Sunny Leone, who has shot a reworked version of Dholi Taro for her upcoming film, Ek Paheli Leela. Reportedly, a massive set was erected in the dunes of Jaisalmer. A crowd of over 500 dancers assembled for the shoot that lasted for a week. �Bhushan Kumar, our producer, already had the rights to the song. It was his idea to rework the song and he got the Meet brothers to do it,� said Ahmed Khan, who has choreographed the song for the film which has Sunny Leone playing a sultry princess. But why did they choose this song in particular? �It�s something that has stayed in the public memory for 16 years. We�ve modified the tune.And it isn�t a Garba set-up, we�ve turned it into a Rajasthani dance. It was an easy number for Sunny as it didn�t have any complex moves but regular folk dance steps,� Ahmed was further quoted by a daily. Well, going by the looks of it, seems that Sunny Leone has done a pretty god job with the song. Since they have added a Rajasthani flavour to this Gujarati number, I can�t wait to see how it has turned out to be. Do you feel the same?