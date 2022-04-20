Sunny Leone posts a nude-hued bikini pic from the pool

Mumbai: Sunny Leone on Friday set temperatures soaring with her new post on Instagram that she shared from the pool.

In the image, Sunny takes a dip in the pool dressed in a nude-coloured bikini. She completes her look with chunky black sunglasses.

Sunny posted two options of the same frame, on in natural tones and the other in black and white.

For the caption, she dropped a laughter and a beach emoji. The picture currently has over 650K likes on the photo sharing website.

The actress is currently shooting for the youth-based reality show in Splitsvilla in Kerala along with Rannvijay Singha.

Last month, she kickstarted the first schedule of her first fictional web show Anamika in the city. The series is a 'gun-fu' action thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt.

A while back, Sunny wrapped up Koka Kola, a horror-comedy.

—IANS