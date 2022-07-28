Sunny Leone on working with Anurag Kashyap: Dreams do come true!

Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone calls it a "dream come true" as she says filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is taking a "chance" to work with her. Sunny took to Instagram, where she shared a picture with Anurag and shared that her journey in the Hindi film industry by no means has been "easy". "Yes my smile is "ear to ear" because dreams do come true! I never in a million years thought someone as amazing like @anuragkashyap10 would take a chance on me. My journey has been amazing but by no means "easy"." She added: "After so many years of being in India and in Bollywood I received a call asking if I would audition for a Anurag film." The 41-year-old actress says she will never forget that Anurag took this chance. "There are moments in life where everything changes…this is my moment in my head and heart. No matter how things turn out you took a chance on me Anurag Sir and I will never forget that in my life. Thank you for letting me be a part of your amazing film. @dirrty99 & @sunnyrajani my steady rocks guiding me… love you!." She did not share details about the project.

Sunny, whose real name is Karenjit Kaur, made her Bollywood debut in Pooja Bhatt's erotic thriller 'Jism 2' in 2012 and shifted her focus to mainstream acting with 'Jackpot', 'Ragini MMS 2', 'Ek Paheli Leela' and 'Mastizaade'.

—IANS