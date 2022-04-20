Sunny Leone Making Her Singing Debut?

Mumbai: It seems actress Sunny Leone, who was last seen on screen in the movie "One Night Stand", is geared to make her singing debut. Sunny on Monday shared a photograph of herself in a music studio, where she is seen standing in front of a mic. "Went head on with one of my biggest fears -- singing out loud! Spent the month rehearsing! Hope you like it," Sunny captioned the image. The actress is currently hosting the youth-based reality TV show "MTV Splitsvilla Season 9". The "Ragini MMS 2" actress has also been roped in for a song for superstar Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Raees", which is directed by Rahul Dholakia. The song, which is picturised on Sunny and Shah Rukh, is reportedly a new take on the 1980 chartbuster "Laila O laila" from the film "Qurbaani". The original track featured Feroz Khan and Zeenat Amaan.