Sunny Leone In A Lehenga Says She's Got 'No Moves' & We'll Agree To Disagree!

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone shared a video, showcasing her hilarious moves and owning it too.

Sunny posted a video on Sunday on Instagram. In the clip, she is seen walking on a hallway in an exaggerated manner. The actress is dressed in a metallic gold coloured lehenga.











"When you got no moves but own it anyway #SunnyLeone #behindthescenes#OnSets," Sunny Leone wrote as the caption.

The actress did not share what the behind-the-scenes video is from.

Talking about her work, Sunny is all set to step into the digital world with the web series Anamika, directed by Vikram Bhatt.

The actress will engage in action sequences in the series. The series co-stars Sonnalli Seygall.

Sunny Leone is currently in Kerala shooting for the upcoming psychological thriller film "Shero".

Directed by Sreejith Vijayan, the film is slated to release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

—IANS