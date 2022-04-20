Sunny Leone, husband welcome twins via surrogacy

Actor Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Webber have embraced parenthood for the second time with the birth of their twin sons, through surrogacy.

The couple, who adopted a baby girl last year, are now parents to Asher and Noah.

Breaking the news to the media, Sunny said in a statement, "This is truly God's plan! We didn't know we were going to have a chance to have such a big beautiful family. We are beyond overjoyed and are truly blessed to have all three miracles in our life. Our family is complete. The Weber's!!"

"We chose to do surrogacy with a fertilised egg from Daniel and my genes. Asher and Noah are our biological children and God sent us a angel surrogate to carry our boys until they were born," she added.

The actor uploaded a family picture on Instagram, with her three children and wrote, "Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family. We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children."Actor Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Webber have embraced parenthood for the second time with the birth of their twin sons, through surrogacy.

The couple, who adopted a baby girl last year, are now parents to Asher and Noah.

Breaking the news to the media, Sunny said in a statement, "This is truly God's plan! We didn't know we were going to have a chance to have such a big beautiful family. We are beyond overjoyed and are truly blessed to have all three miracles in our life. Our family is complete. The Weber's!!"

"We chose to do surrogacy with a fertilised egg from Daniel and my genes. Asher and Noah are our biological children and God sent us a angel surrogate to carry our boys until they were born," she added.

The actor uploaded a family picture on Instagram, with her three children and wrote, "Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family. We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children."